Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Addus HomeCare makes up approximately 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Addus HomeCare worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,153 shares of company stock worth $2,741,864 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

