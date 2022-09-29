Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 8,021 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brink’s worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.2 %

BCO opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

