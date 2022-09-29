Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 196,153 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,153 shares during the quarter. OFG Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of OFG Bancorp worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $146.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

