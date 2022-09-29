Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 16,300 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. WNS makes up 0.9% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after purchasing an additional 586,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 24.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,266,000 after purchasing an additional 248,276 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $5,999,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 282,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 442,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after buying an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

