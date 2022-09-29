Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 111,746 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,746 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after acquiring an additional 962,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after acquiring an additional 214,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 409,881 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $13,109,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TALO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

