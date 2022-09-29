Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,770,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 527,973 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $572.64 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.