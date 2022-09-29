Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,310 shares during the period. NETSTREIT comprises approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.58 million, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

