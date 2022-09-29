Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 168,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,330.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE:RHP opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

