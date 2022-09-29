Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 10,625 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of American National Bankshares worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMNB opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $343.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $40.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

