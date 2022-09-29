Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Oxford Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,809,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

