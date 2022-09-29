Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,935 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,410,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 342,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

ESI opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

