Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 45,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.55. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

