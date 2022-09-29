Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,097. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

