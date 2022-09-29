Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 2.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 207,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,950. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

