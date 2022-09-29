Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 8,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.92. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

