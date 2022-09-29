Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $596,325,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Trading Down 1.7 %

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $112.35. 37,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,216,486. 3M has a 52 week low of $111.42 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

