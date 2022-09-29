Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $45,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

