Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,344. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

