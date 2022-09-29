MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Up to $86.04

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.04, but opened at $90.12. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 283 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 35.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 72,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 65.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 438,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,050,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

