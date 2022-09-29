Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.93

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.