MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 1,225.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MISUMI Group Price Performance

MSSMY traded down 0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting 10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.44. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 9.57 and a one year high of 23.23.

Get MISUMI Group alerts:

About MISUMI Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.