MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 1,225.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MISUMI Group Price Performance
MSSMY traded down 0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting 10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.44. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 9.57 and a one year high of 23.23.
About MISUMI Group
