MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.51

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 11144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -1.17.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in MINISO Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after buying an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MINISO Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

