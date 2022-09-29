Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 31st total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.5 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Mineral Resources stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $52.02.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

About Mineral Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.