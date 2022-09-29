Minds 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,258.00 (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Minds has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minds has a total market capitalization of $31.00 million and $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minds alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Minds Coin Profile

Minds was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minds is minds.com/token.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach.The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.