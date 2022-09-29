MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.027-1.067 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -138.89%.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Articles

