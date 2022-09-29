Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 11,538.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.37 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

