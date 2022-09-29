Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Up 141.7% in September

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 47,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,645. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Insider Activity
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBINN)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.