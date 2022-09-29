Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Up 141.7% in September

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 47,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,645. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

