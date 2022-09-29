Menlo Advisors LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD remained flat at $154.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 291,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,573. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

