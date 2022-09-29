Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,183. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

