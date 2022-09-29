MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Stock Up 1.5 %

MediWound stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.