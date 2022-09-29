MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Stock Up 1.5 %

MediWound stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

