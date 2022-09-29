Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 3.5%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 41,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 44,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDNA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton dropped their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Medicenna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

