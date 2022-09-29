Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 135 to CHF 119 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 120 to CHF 105 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Medacta Group alerts:

Medacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEDGF remained flat at $86.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. Medacta Group has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $86.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52.

Medacta Group Company Profile

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.