MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.35

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 61178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

MDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market cap of C$878.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.90.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$559.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$587.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that MDA Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

