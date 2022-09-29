Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Medtronic by 44.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.