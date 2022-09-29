Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $579,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.6 %

HON traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.37. 12,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

