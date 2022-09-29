Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Xylem by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL traded down $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $87.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,260. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.