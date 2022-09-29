Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 243.2% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 119,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CB traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,097. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.23 and its 200-day moving average is $199.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.