Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

BR stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $153.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

