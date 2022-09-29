Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

PYPL stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 103,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,182,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

