McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.60. 129,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,225. The company has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.98. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

