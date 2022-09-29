McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,624. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

