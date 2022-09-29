McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.92 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 236,304 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 417.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,090,000 after purchasing an additional 218,940 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 152,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,357.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,363 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

