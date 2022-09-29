Maxim Group Raises Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target to $15.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.07% from the company’s current price.

FENC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Fennec Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.