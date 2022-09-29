Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Optas LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %
Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.29. 16,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.74.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.
