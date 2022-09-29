Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 185.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 185.38 ($2.24).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 99.96 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.33. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.72 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.11.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

