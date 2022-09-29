Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.18

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 208029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.