MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.25. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 619 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.
MarketWise Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.
Insider Activity at MarketWise
In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673 over the last ninety days. 22.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.