MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.25. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 619 shares traded.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Equities analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673 over the last ninety days. 22.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

