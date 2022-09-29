MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $19,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MarketAxess by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.59. 12,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,544. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $434.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

