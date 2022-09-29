Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 3.0% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL traded down $19.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,082.40. 1,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,206.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,314.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.