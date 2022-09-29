Mark Adams Sells 6,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

CDNS stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.